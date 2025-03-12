UK InstitutionalA trusted partner to over 600 UK pension schemes and insurers.
Outlook 2026Where to find resilience and returns against a backdrop of uncertainty, volatility and opportunity: our experts look ahead to 2026.
Find your solutionSchroders Solutions solves investment problems for clients of all sizes through a flexible approach to implementation
Investing in Long-Term Asset Funds (LTAF)Making private markets accessible for UK Pensions
Endgame solutionsStrategies for buyout, low dependency, and run-on for defined benefit pension schemes
Delivering solutions across public and private markets
Our UK institutional clients trust Schroders to manage more than £195 billion of their assets.* As a Schroders client they benefit from more than 200 years of active investment experience and bespoke solutions, delivered across the full spectrum of public and private markets.
*As at 31 March 2025
Schroders Capital
In the world of private markets, there are two kinds of investors: those who respond to change and those who lead it. Discover standout opportunities across private markets.
Contact us
Find out more about our range of investment solutions and products.