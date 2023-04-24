Investment SolutionsInvestment solutions that work for you
Global investment expertise
A proven track record delivered through access to the Best of Schroders.
A focus on cost
A model portfolio fee of just 0.15% while our multi-asset funds start from just 0.22%.
Empowering client relationships
Access client updates, expert insights, webinars, and dedicated support to help you lead effective client conversations.
Your trusted investment solutions partner
Built for advisers, backed by Schroders’ expertise
£7.4bn
solutions AUM
As at 31 December 2025
Over 800
investment professionals across equities, fixed income and alternatives located around the globe
1,100+
advice firms using our investment solutions
As at December 2025
Actively managed investment solutions
You know your clients inside and out, and we’re here to help meet their diverse investment needs. Our actively managed model portfolios and multi-asset funds are designed to keep you ahead of regulatory and market changes, giving you more time for your clients and business plans.
Choose from a broad range of risk-mapped, active, blended, and sustainable solutions, all supported by regular performance updates and market insights. Benefit from Schroders’ investment expertise, focused on delivering strong client outcomes and genuine value for money.
Solutions Fund Centre
Visit our dedicated solutions digital hub for the latest performance data, asset allocation details, factsheets, and more.
The best of Schroders
To deliver Schroder Investments Solutions we bring together specialist resources from across the Schroders Group.
Multi-asset team: Our global team of 140+ investment professionals analyse markets from every angle and provide our investment solutions with our strategic asset allocation (SAA).
Economics team: Provides in-depth macroeconomic analysis and their insights shape our capital market assumptions, guiding the SAA.
Sustainable investing team: Using our ESG Accreditation framework and proprietary tools, we embed ESG considerations into every appropriate stage of the investment process.
Research teams: Delivers access to the strongest investment ideas from across the Schroders Group providing expert-led coverage across multiple asset classes and investment strategies.
Quarterly video update (client facing)
Watch Ryan Paterson, Portfolio Manager, Schroder Investment Solutions, provide a client-facing Q1 market and portfolio update.
Download the transcript here.
Risk mapped solutions
Our multi-asset funds and model portfolios are independently risk mapped by Distribution Technology, Defaqto, Synaptic and Oxford Risk, delivering a range of risk profiles to meet your clients’ objectives and attitude to risk.
Independently rated
The Defaqto Risk Focused Fund Family Diamond Rating relates to the Schroder Multi-Asset Funds.
The Defaqto DFM MPS (Platform) Family Diamond Rating relates to the Schroder Model Portfolios.
The 2026 3D Award indicates Schroders' engagement with ARC Research’s Investment Manager Research Program and fulfillment of the due diligence criteria. It is not a rating or endorsement of suitability for specific clients but a validation of our commitment to transparency.
March 2026.
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Fair Value Assessment reports and key information
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In the media
Risk considerations
Model portfolios and multi-asset funds invest in underlying funds that may have some or all of these risks present.
Counterparty risk
The portfolios/funds may have contractual agreements with counterparties. If a counterparty is unable to fulfil their obligations, the sum that they owe to the funds may be lost in part or in whole.
Credit risk
A decline in the financial health of an issuer could cause the value of the instruments it issues, such as equities or bonds, to fall or become worthless.
Currency risk
The portfolios/funds may lose value as a result of movements in foreign exchange rates, otherwise known as currency rates.
Derivatives risk
Derivatives, which are financial instruments deriving their value from an underlying asset, may be used to manage the portfolios/funds efficiently. The portfolios/funds may also materially invest in derivatives including using short selling and leverage techniques with the aim of making a return. A derivative may not perform as expected, may create losses greater than the cost of the derivative and may result in losses to the portfolios/funds.
Equity risk
Equity prices fluctuate daily, based on many factors including general, economic, industry or company news.
High yield bond risk
High yield bonds (normally lower rated or unrated) generally carry greater market, credit and liquidity risk meaning greater uncertainty of returns.
Higher volatility risk
The price of the funds may be volatile as it may take higher risks in search of higher rewards, meaning the price may go up and down to a greater extent.
Interest rate risk
The portfolios may lose value as a direct result of interest rate changes.
Investments in other collective investment schemes risk
The portfolios/funds will invest mainly in other collective investment schemes.
Leverage risk
The portfolios use derivatives for leverage, which makes them more sensitive to certain market or interest rate movements and may cause above-average volatility and risk of loss.
Liquidity risk
In difficult market conditions, the portfolios may not be able to sell a security for full value or at all. This could affect performance and could cause the portfolios to defer or suspend redemptions of its shares, meaning investors may not be able to have immediate access to their holdings.
Market risk
The value of investments can go up and down and an investor may not get back the amount initially invested.
Money market & deposit risk
A failure of a deposit institution or an issuer of a money market instrument could have a negative impact on the performance of the portfolios.
Negative yields risk
If interest rates are very low or negative, this may have a negative impact on the performance of the portfolios.
Operational risk
Operational processes, including those related to the safekeeping of assets, may fail. This may result in loses to the portfolios.
Performance risk
Investment objectives express an intended result but there is no guarantee that such a result will be achieved. Depending on market conditions and the macro economic environment, investment objectives may become more difficult to achieve.
Sustainable investing risk
The portfolios apply sustainability criteria in its selection of investments. This investment focus may limit the portfolios’ exposure to companies, industries or sectors and the portfolios may forego investment opportunities that do not align with its sustainability criteria chosen by the investment manager. As investors may differ in their views of what constitutes sustainability, the portfolios may invest in companies that do not reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor.
Important information
Schroder Investment Solutions is the trading name for the products and services referenced in this communication. The Schroder Active Portfolios, the Schroder Blended MPS, the Schroder Sustainable Portfolios and the Schroder Strategic Index Portfolios are provided by Schroders Investment Portfolio Services Limited. Registered address Broadlands Business Campus, Langhurst Wood Road, Horsham, West Sussex, RH12 4QP. Registration No. 04584600. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Schroder Blended Portfolios, the Schroder Global Multi-Asset Portfolios and the Schroder Income Portfolio are provided by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. Registered address 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU. Registration No. 4191730. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited, 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU. Registration No. 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.